Wayne V. Kummer
Dunkirk - Wayne V. Kummer, 91, Dunkirk, passed away on July 8, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in Hartford City. Wayne was born on July 31, 1928 in Wells County, IN to the late Samuel and Clarissa (Merritt) Kummer. He attended Chester Center High School in Poneto, near Bluffton, IN.
Wayne worked at Borg Warner as an assembler for 45 years, before retiring. He also worked as a TV repairman in the Muncie area for years. He was also content and happy being a part-time farmer. His farming property recently also received heritage status. But, above all, Wayne will be remembered for his devotion to his family.
Wayne was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend that will be missed by many. Survivors include his loving children: Rick (Sheri) Kummer, Rodney (Debbie) Kummer, and Randy (Melody) Kummer; his awesome grandchildren: Kristy (Paul) Nichols, Melinda (Mogan) David, Tiffany (Country) Musick, Brandon (Maya) Kummer, and Arianna (David) Buuck; his 6 wonderful great-grandchildren; his 2 devoted sisters: Maxine (Bob) Foltz and Norma Jean Collett; and his good neighbor and friend, Sue Rinker.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 50+ years, Fern L. (Lake) Kummer; and 12 siblings.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
. Memorial contributions may be made to either: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Wounded Warrior Project
, and/or the American Cancer Society
.