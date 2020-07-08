1/1
Wayne V. Kummer
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne V. Kummer

Dunkirk - Wayne V. Kummer, 91, Dunkirk, passed away on July 8, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in Hartford City. Wayne was born on July 31, 1928 in Wells County, IN to the late Samuel and Clarissa (Merritt) Kummer. He attended Chester Center High School in Poneto, near Bluffton, IN.

Wayne worked at Borg Warner as an assembler for 45 years, before retiring. He also worked as a TV repairman in the Muncie area for years. He was also content and happy being a part-time farmer. His farming property recently also received heritage status. But, above all, Wayne will be remembered for his devotion to his family.

Wayne was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend that will be missed by many. Survivors include his loving children: Rick (Sheri) Kummer, Rodney (Debbie) Kummer, and Randy (Melody) Kummer; his awesome grandchildren: Kristy (Paul) Nichols, Melinda (Mogan) David, Tiffany (Country) Musick, Brandon (Maya) Kummer, and Arianna (David) Buuck; his 6 wonderful great-grandchildren; his 2 devoted sisters: Maxine (Bob) Foltz and Norma Jean Collett; and his good neighbor and friend, Sue Rinker.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 50+ years, Fern L. (Lake) Kummer; and 12 siblings.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com. Memorial contributions may be made to either: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Wounded Warrior Project, and/or the American Cancer Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Garden View Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Garden View Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved