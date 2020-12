Or Copy this URL to Share

Muncie - Wendell Pegues, of Muncie passed away on Nov. 27, 2020. Viewing will be held on Saturday December 5, 2020 11am-12pm at Terrestrial Temple Church of God in Christ 2112 North Turner Street, Muncie, IN 47303, with a service to follow at 12pm. Mask are required as well as social distancing. Services entrusted to Community Family Funeral Home.









