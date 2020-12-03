Wesley L. Hanson
Yorktown - Wesley L. Hanson, 84, of Yorktown, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in the presence of his family.
Wesley was born on April 10, 1936, in Kewaunee, IL to the late Sigfrid V. and Esther Hanson. He graduated from Lane Technical High School in Chicago. Wesley went on to earn his DMA from Eastman School of Music, University of Rochester, NY. Wesley was a musician, performer, composer, and conductor. He retired as trombone professor from Ball State University in 1992. Wesley had also been band director at North Park College in Chicago, Dickinson County Band, and the Norway City Band both in Dickinson County, MI. He was a member of the Yorktown United Methodist Church, Ahavat Messianic Congregation of Indianapolis, Yorktown Lions Club, Northwestern University Marching Band Alumni, Vasa Order of America Jubileum in Madison, WI, and the Civil War Round Table in Indianapolis. Wesley enjoyed playing and singing Civil War music in concert. He enjoyed history, particularly Civil War history. He also loved spending time fishing and swimming at his vacation home in Spread Eagle on the border of Michigan and Wisconsin.
Wesley is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Ann C. Hanson; two children, Norman R. Hanson (wife Pam) and Nancy Vinje Jones (husband Mike); three grandchildren, Trevor Hanson, Taylor Hanson (wife Natascha) and Annika Vinje; and a brother, Donald D. Hanson (wife Barbara).
A funeral service to celebrate Wesley's life will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, IN 47396. Pastor Kate Muhlbaier and Pastor Cindy Osgood will officiate. Burial will follow in Hawk Cemetery.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM Saturday at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel. State guidelines of masks and social distancing will be observed.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Salvation Army, 6060 Castle Way West Dr., Indianapolis, IN 46250 or the NU Bands Push On Fund, www.northwesternbands.org/give
