1/1
Wesley L. Hanson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wesley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wesley L. Hanson

Yorktown - Wesley L. Hanson, 84, of Yorktown, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in the presence of his family.

Wesley was born on April 10, 1936, in Kewaunee, IL to the late Sigfrid V. and Esther Hanson. He graduated from Lane Technical High School in Chicago. Wesley went on to earn his DMA from Eastman School of Music, University of Rochester, NY. Wesley was a musician, performer, composer, and conductor. He retired as trombone professor from Ball State University in 1992. Wesley had also been band director at North Park College in Chicago, Dickinson County Band, and the Norway City Band both in Dickinson County, MI. He was a member of the Yorktown United Methodist Church, Ahavat Messianic Congregation of Indianapolis, Yorktown Lions Club, Northwestern University Marching Band Alumni, Vasa Order of America Jubileum in Madison, WI, and the Civil War Round Table in Indianapolis. Wesley enjoyed playing and singing Civil War music in concert. He enjoyed history, particularly Civil War history. He also loved spending time fishing and swimming at his vacation home in Spread Eagle on the border of Michigan and Wisconsin.

Wesley is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Ann C. Hanson; two children, Norman R. Hanson (wife Pam) and Nancy Vinje Jones (husband Mike); three grandchildren, Trevor Hanson, Taylor Hanson (wife Natascha) and Annika Vinje; and a brother, Donald D. Hanson (wife Barbara).

A funeral service to celebrate Wesley's life will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, IN 47396. Pastor Kate Muhlbaier and Pastor Cindy Osgood will officiate. Burial will follow in Hawk Cemetery.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM Saturday at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel. State guidelines of masks and social distancing will be observed.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Salvation Army, 6060 Castle Way West Dr., Indianapolis, IN 46250 or the NU Bands Push On Fund, www.northwesternbands.org/give.

Share a memory of Wesley and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com

The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Wesley's life with his family and community.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gant-Richman Funeral Homes Inc
2215 S Broadway St
Yorktown, IN 47396
(765) 759-5333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gant-Richman Funeral Homes Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved