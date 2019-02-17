|
|
Wesley V. Kidd
Yorktown - Wesley V. Kidd, 97, of Yorktown, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Countryside Senior Living in Anderson, Indiana.
Wesley was born May 24, 1921 in Yorktown, Indiana to the late John Wesley and Mildred Mae (Minnick) Kidd. He was a 1939 graduate of Yorktown High School. Wesley worked as a toolmaker for Delco Remy for 39 years, retiring in 1980. He was a member of the Yorktown Christian Church and the Yorktown Masonic Lodge.
Wesley is survived by a son, Charles Kidd (wife Dawn) of Indianapolis; daughter-in-law, Gabrielle Kidd of Houston, TX; four grandchildren, Nicholas Kidd (wife Pam) of Houston, TX; Justin Kidd (wife Allison) of Houston, TX, Adam Kidd (wife Kelly) of Greenwood, and Erin Wallen (husband Kyle) of St. Louis, MO; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Wesley was preceded in death by his loving wife, Anna (Ewing) Kidd in 2009; a son, Robert Kidd; and two sisters, Olive Wilson and Naomi Walker.
A funeral service to celebrate Wesley's life will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, IN 47396. Pastor Jeffrey Castetter will officiate. Burial will follow in Yorktown Cemetery.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Animal Protection League, 613 Dewey St., Anderson, IN 46016.
Share a memory of Wesley and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 17, 2019