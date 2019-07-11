|
|
Wilburn Cooper
New Castle - Wilburn Cooper, 75, sadly passed on July 8, 2019 after battling the long term debilitating effects of Parkinson's disease. He was born April 19, 1944 in Jamestown, TN to the late Mary Agnes and Willie Cooper.
A decorated Vietnam Veteran, Wilburn served his country from 1965 to 1967 where he served as a member of the First Cavalry Division. He was a 43 year resident of New Castle. Wilburn was a devoted family man, and member of the Muncie Community Church. He worked as a foreman for Loveless Construction from 1975 until his retirement. He was instrumental in creating new businesses and homes in and around New Castle; such as The Landing, Steve Alford All American Inn, Riley Park Apartments, and the communities of Ivywood and Woodbrook. He also created other homes and businesses in other cities throughout Indiana.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lois (Stout) Cooper, whom he married on October 8, 1965; son, Tony Cooper (partner, Ronda Craft); daughter, Sherry Cooper (partner, Chris Hayes); grandsons, Matt Cooper (partner, Erin O'Rear), and Darrius Cooper (partner, JoAnna Dealey); great-granddaughter, Sophia Cooper. Wilburn was a brother to eleven, he is survived by brothers, Bobby (Linda) Cooper, Denny (Nancy) Cooper, and Randy (Paula) Cooper; sister, Fay Barton; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he is proceeded in death by sister Kathryn Slaven; brother, Dickie Cooper; half brothers, Chester Cooper, Bill Lay, Mitchell Lay, Tommy Lay, and Tom Darrow.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday July 12, at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle with Pastor Tim King officiating. Military rites will be conducted by a contingent of the U.S. Army, American Legion, and VFW. Burial will follow in Green Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 6- 8 p.m. Thursday July 11, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to the. , PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10063. You may express condolences or share a memory of Wilburn at www.hinsey-brown.com
Published in The Star Press on July 11, 2019