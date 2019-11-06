|
|
Wilfred B. "Will" Ufkes
Hartford City - Wilfred B. Ufkes, 90, "Will" to his family and friends, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, at his home.
A native of Carthage, Illinois, he was born April 8, 1929 to Bertus and Margaret (Wetterich) Ufkes and attended Midland Lutheran College in Fremont, Nebraska.
Will served in the Army at Arlington Cemetery on Honor Guard Funeral Detail, known as "The Old Guard" and was also stationed in Korea.
After his discharge Will enrolled at Ball State University, graduating with a B. S. and a Masters, then taught Industrial Technology.
While at Ball State, he met the "love of his life", Betty L. Tipton and they were married December 27, 1953. Betty passed away October 13, 2010. During their marriage they lived in Muncie, Pendleton, Indianapolis, Zionsville and Hartford City.
He leaves two daughters: Beth (Ken) McCormack and Becky (Ken) Lueth; two sons: Dan Ufkes and Ed (Michaela Cook) Ufkes; three granddaughters: Holly (Dustin) Grant, Rebekah Ufkes and Kacee (James) Kimberlin; six great-grandchildren: Morganne Grant, Kaelynn Grant, Ryleigh Grant, Silas Grant, Reid Grant, Saige Ufkes and Jacelynn Kimberlin; step-grandchildren: Michael Morlan, Dustin Rhoades, Bill and Nicole Rhoades, Trey Rhoades and Tyler Rhoades. Also surviving is one sister, Pauline Fritz and 2 brothers, Charles and Leon Ufkes.
He was preceded by his parents, his wife, a daughter-in-law, Angie (Riffel) Ufkes and 2 sisters, Dorothy Hutchinson and Ilene Kedda.
Will had the heart of a volunteer. He was involved in Boy Scouts, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church of Indianapolis, 4-H in Marion and Boone Counties, Senior Citizens in Hartford City, Minnetrista, Muncie and White Water Valley Railroad, Connersville.
He loved his family and always provided for them well. He also loved his grandchildren. His hobbies included vegetable gardening, wood carving, working on the railroad, family genealogy, visiting historical places, and reading historical markers out loud to anyone who would listen.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City, with Rev. Susan Finley presiding.
Burial will at Lincoln Memorial Gardens, Whitestown, at 3:00 p.m. Saturday with Military Graveside Rites.
Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to White Water Valley Railroad or Minnetrista Cultural Center, Muncie.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at watersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019