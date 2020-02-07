Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
1934 - 2020
Willadean Hamilton Obituary
Willadean Hamilton, 85, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Waters Edge Village.

She was born on June 1, 1934 in Stearns, Kentucky, the daughter of Isaac Samuel and Alyce Jane (Keith) New.

Willadean was a homemaker and formerly attended Temple Baptist Church.

Surviving are three children, Nancy Jo Hamilton Ashley of Florida, Karl Hamilton (wife, Theresa) of North Carolina and Danny Hamilton of Florida; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and one brother, Hilary New of Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her former husband, Charles Louis Hamilton in 2011; and one son, Louis Steven Hamilton in 1958.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Rev. Sylvian Pete Powell officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.

Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 11:30 p.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
