Willard "Mike" Delk
Muncie - Willard "Mike" Delk, 70, went to be with the Lord Sunday evening, December 15, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness.
He was born in Muncie on October 4, 1949, the son Duncan and Bernice (York) Delk, graduated from Southside High School in 1967, and served in the Vietnam War with the US Army.
Mike was employed at Indiana Bridge then at Borg-Warner for twenty-six years prior to his retirement.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and an avid reader.
Surviving are his wife of forty-six years, Janice; his son Chris Delk (Paula); his daughter Jennifer Delk; two grandchildren, Katelyn and Zachary Delk; three brothers, Steve Delk (Marsha), Bill Delk (Carol), and Jimmy Delk (Karyl); his sister, Karen Pollard (Joe); and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday or one hour prior to services on Friday.
Memorials may be directed to the Muncie Mission, P.O. Box 2349, Muncie, IN 47307-0349.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019