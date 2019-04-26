Willard Eugene (Gene) Reed



Muncie - Willard Eugene (Gene) Reed, age 74, passed away Monday morning at home, surrounded by his loving family, ending a long and hard-fought battle with Parkinson's.



Gene was born September 9, 1944 in Radford, Virginia. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Muncie, where he grew up. He graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1962 & was a proud Bearcat all his life. Like so many during that time, Gene was drafted into the US Army shortly after high school. He was stationed in Turkey during the Vietnam War, where he served as a cryptographer.



Gene was an avid bicyclist & belonged to several local area cycling groups. He would participate in multiple bike tours every year all over Indiana, many of them for charity. He was a big supporter of the Cardinal Greenway and continued riding well into his sixties until Parkinson's finally stole that ability away from him.



Gene was brilliant, always up for a trivia challenge, although there were few, if any, who could ever best him. He loved basketball, music (especially classic rock), and he was a devoted Chicago Cubs fan. How excited he was to see them finally win the World Series in 2016!



Gene worked as a mail clerk for the United States Postal Service before retiring in 2009, with 41 years of service. It was there that he met Jenny and they were married on September 6, 1986.



Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and James Martin; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Betty and Richard Williams; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sylvia and Melvin Cox.



He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jennifer (Williams) Reed, Muncie; one daughter, Emily (Kidd) Malloy and one grandson, Sean Malloy, both of Selma; his aunt and uncle, Phyllis (Akers) and Sherrell Poff, Willis, VA; nephew, Leslie Duvall, Muncie; nieces, Molly Duvall, Ft. Wayne and Laura Janney (husband, Jeff), Muncie; several special great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends, including his extended postal family who loved him dearly.



A memorial service with military honors will be held at 3pm on Saturday, April 27th, at the Meeks Mortuary and Crematorium Mt. Pleasant Chapel, with Pastor Robert Burton and Dr. Dennis Hammons officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12-3pm on Saturday.



Memorial contributions may be made to Riverside Avenue Baptist Church, 3700 Riverside Ave., Muncie, IN 47304, or The Parkinson's Awareness Association of Central Indiana, P.O. Box 19575, Indianapolis, IN 46219.



Gene was a hard-working, honest and kind-hearted soul, and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him. We don't know how strong we are until being strong is the only choice.



Published in The Star Press on Apr. 26, 2019