Willard Wilson "Bill" Baker
New Castle - Willard Wilson "Bill" Baker, 86, of New Castle passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at home with family by his side. He was born August 3, 1934 in Joliet, Illinois, a son of the late Willard Russell and Mary Evelyn (Wilson) Baker.
Bill was a 1952 graduate of Muncie Central High School where he graduated second in his class. He then graduated from Purdue University, again finishing number two in his class. He married the love of his life, Ruth Irene Dick on June 27, 1954. Bill and Ruth loved to travel and would spend time each year in Butternut, Wisconsin and St. Pete Beach, Florida. They also enjoyed fishing and camping together along with their children. Bill was a 4-H Leader for 13 years and supported the 4-H auction to this day. He was a founding member and 1st president of the Sulphur Springs Lions Club. He was a member of the Rotary Club where he also served as president. A Master Mason, Bill served as Chaplin for the Masonic Lodge and received a 50 Year Award of Gold in 2014. He started Bill Baker Insurance Agency in Hagerstown in 1977, Baker Agency in New Castle in 1977 and the Baker-Reimer Insurance Agency in Greenfield in 2007. Bill received Indiana Farmers Insurance Agency of the Year in 1982, 2002 and 2006.He was PIA (Professional Insurance Agents) Agent of the Year in 2006. Bill and Ruth had been members of the Farmerama Club and hosted the annual New Year's Eve party for years. Bill was a member of the Union Grove Church of the Brethren in Muncie and has attended the Sulphur Springs Christian Church for the past several years.
Survivors include a son, Mark (Melanie) Baker of New Castle; daughter, Kimberly S. Baker Ondras (Layne Haney) of New Castle; grandchildren, Heather (Donnie) Reimer of Greenfield, Erik (Jessica) Baker of Noblesville, Whitney (Christopher) Humes of New Castle, Jessica Ondras of Boston, MA; great grandchildren, Jonathan and Justin Reimer, Ryleigh Baker, Keeleigh, Gabe, Elijah and Merrick Humes; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Irene Baker; step parents, Ralph V. and Alice Cecil; infant brother, Lehn Richard Baker; a son, Del Alan Baker; and a grandson, Ryan Dean Ondras.
The family would like to thank Henry County Home Care and Henry County Hospice for their excellent care given to Bill and to caregivers Janelle Suratt, Bonnie Armstrong Griffin, Judy Carter, Nicole Blake, Barbara Landreth, Bunny Stover, Avis Hughson and Heather Reimer.
Services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle with Pastor C.J. Buskirk officiating. A private burial at Gardens of Memory in Muncie will be held at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be given to the Sulphur Springs Christian Church, 3368 US 36, Middletown, IN 47356 or Henry County Hospice, 798 North 16th Street, New Castle, IN 47362. Due to COVID-19 and the governor's mandate, face coverings will be required. You may express condolences or share a memory of Bill at www.hinsey-brown.com
.