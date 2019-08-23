|
|
Willetta Rose Vest
Muncie - Willetta Rose Vest, 86, of Muncie, passed into the hands of God on August 20, 2019. Willetta was born the youngest of six, on December 2, 1932 to Charles and Uva (King) Hunter. She graduated from Harrison Township High School in 1950.
Willetta continued her higher education learning at Taylor University earning a Bachelor's of Education in 1954. She then earned her Master's of Education in 1957 from Ball State Teacher's College. Willetta taught school from 1954--1996; for 35 ½ years in Royerton, IN, at Royerton Elementary School. Willetta had a very good sense of humor, enjoyed camping, boating, hiking, reading, quilting, sewing, games, going out to eat, spending time in Florida, and making home improvements alongside her husband, Jimmie. Willetta was extremely family oriented and enjoyed all of the activities of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Willetta was also very Godly and was proud to serve the Lord. She was a faithful and life-long member of Bethel Church. When serving God, serving her family, and serving the younger generation in education, one would find Willetta hard at work.
Willetta is survived by her loving children: Ed (Anne) Vest, Loraine (Stephen) Toney, and Amy (Kent) Kasey; 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and many, many, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jimmie Vest, and siblings: Rachel Heistand, Irene Reck, Catherine Mitchell, James Hunter, and Clyde K. Hunter.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie. The funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Garden View Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to either Bethel Church: 12110 W. Bethel Ave., Muncie, IN 47304 and/or the American Bible Society: 101 N. Independence Mall, East FL8, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 23, 2019