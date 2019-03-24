William A. "Bill" Holland



SpringPort - William A. "Bill" Holland died in his home on March 21, 2019, at 83 years old. Born April 20, 1935, to Ervin R. Holland and Crystal (Cavanaugh) Holland, of Muncie, IN, Bill was an avid outdoorsman and worked on the line at the Muncie Battery Plant for 38 years, until his retirement in 1992. He relished sharing tales of his exploits, whether in the woods, on the lake, or from "the shop" with his family, especially his grandchildren & great-grandchildren.



Ever the handyman, Bill had a knack for "Shedtown Engineering", saving his family many thousands of dollars on their home maintenance projects through the years. He and his wife, Martha, built their own home in Springport, IN, from the ground up. In addition to good stories and a resourceful ingenuity, Bill was known for his deep freeze full of venison, which he would gladly share with anyone in need.



Bill was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Muncie, having accepted Jesus as his Savior in 1963. In his later years, Bill became fond of developing and sharing acronyms about his Christian faith, such as: BIBLE—"Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth," with anyone who would listen. He will be dearly missed by many, even as we know he is celebrating eternity with Christ in Heaven.



Bill is survived by his wife of 62 years, Martha Holland; 3 daughters: Brenda (Doug) Grinstead, Jayne Gammon, Nancy (Steven) Larson; 3 siblings: Richard (Mary) Holland, Jack (Marilyn) Holland, Carolyn (Ronald) Macken; 7 grandchildren: Melissa (Jeff) Kratz; Chris Atkinson, Michael (Rachel) Atkinson, William (Heather) Grinstead, Abigail (Jack) Matney, Nychole (Clay) West, Paul Gammon, Silas Huffman, and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Louise Metzger, Ernie Holland, Arthur Holland, Janet Holland, and great-granddaughter Aaliyah Atkinson.



Visitation hours will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., at Grace Baptist Church, 6401 W. River Rd., Muncie, IN, with a funeral immediately following.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Heritage Hall Christian School or Reformers Unanimous at Grace Baptist Church, 6401 W River Rd., Muncie, IN. Condolences may be sent to Holland Family c/o Grace Baptist Church. The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements.