William A. "Bill" Klink
Indianapolis - went to be with the Lord on the eve of his 96th birthday, March 15, 2019 at Clearvista Lake Health Campus in Indianapolis, surrounded by his family. Bill was born March 16, 1923 in Columbus, NE, to the late Reverend William Augustus and Cora Angersbach Klink.
Bill was a World War II veteran, serving in the Pacific Theater as a Staff Sergeant in Kunming, China with the U.S. Army Signal Corp. After returning from the war, he attended The Ohio State University on the GI Bill, receiving a degree in Chemical Engineering. He was an enthusiastic Buckeye fan throughout his life. It was there that he met and married Geraldine Bratten, his beloved wife of 56 years, who preceded him in death in 2004. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Lewis Klink; and a sister, Elizabeth Axelgard.
Bill served a distinguished career with the 3M Company for 34 years in St. Paul, MN, and Hartford City, IN. He had a love of history and wanderlust for travel. Over the years, he and his family toted a camper from Maine to California, visiting over forty states and many historical sites, making a lot of cherished memories.
Bill and Gerry spent their retirement years in New Braunfels, TX, but continued to travel, visiting such far-flung places as Spain and New Zealand. Sixty years after his military service, Bill was able to re-visit China and Japan as well as travel to Washington D.C. to visit the World War II Memorial.
He is survived by a family who truly loved him and will miss his twinkling blue eyes, his happy smile and good humor; his three children, Philip (Melissa) Klink, Julia Ray and Gregory (Pamela) Klink; his eight grandchildren, Jordan Klink, Michelle Klink (Graves), Nathan Klink, Emily Ray, Christina Klink (Nettleman), Rebecca Ray, David Klink and Evan Klink; and five great-grandchildren, Lilah and Charlotte Klink, Elijah and Hattie Graves and Liam Nettleman.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 2201 E. 106th St., Carmel, IN, where he was a member for the past 12 years.
Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 19, 2019