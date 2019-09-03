|
|
William B. Redmond
Farmland - William B. Redmond 88, of Farmland, Indiana passed away Thursday August 29, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born September 24, 1930 to the late William R. & Viola Eley Redmond. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church Winchester, Indiana, served on church council, volunteer firefighter for Farmland, served on Farmland City Council, race car driver and spectator, Knight's of Columbus, and enjoyed volunteering for many things. Bill was a Army Veteran serving from 1954 to 1976, after retiring he served on National Retired Council for the U.S. Army and worked at the Pentagon for 5 Yrs., and was awarded a Bronze Star for his heroics during Vietnam.
He is survived by his wife of 58 yrs. Mary V. (Gates) Redmond, Children: Christopher (Sharon) Neff-Garden City, MO, John (Robin) Redmond-Muncie, Indiana, Daniel (Linda) Redmond-Farmland, Indiana, Brian (Sherry) Redmond-North Carolina. 13 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren, 2 Sisters: Linda (John) Shepherd-Muncie, Indiana, Josephine Preston-U.C., Indiana, Daughter-in-law: Shirley (Steve) Grevenkamp-St. Henry, Ohio, 2 Brother-in-laws: Everett (Emily) Gates-U.C., Ohio, Jack Welker-Kokomo, Indiana ,Step Brother: Glen (Ruth) Redmond, Sister: Maxine Sockwell, nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded by Parents, 3 Sons: Rick Redmond, Don Redmond, Mark Neff, Sister-in-law: Donna Welker.
Services for Bill will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Winchester, Indiana on Thursday September 5, 2019 at 10:30 A.m. , with Visitation on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at Reichard Funeral Home Inc. 400 W. Deerfield Road Union City, Indiana from 6-8 p.m. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery with Father Peter Logston. Rosary reading will be at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Military Graveside Services will be conducted by the Randolph County Color Guard.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 3, 2019