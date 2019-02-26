William C. Smith Jr.



Yorktown - William C. Smith Jr., 72, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 in Naples, Florida.



He was born in Cookeville, Tennessee on June 15, 1946, the son of William C. Smith Sr. and Rozelle Burton and graduated from Yorktown High School.



Bill started in sales for City Machine and eventually owned and operated Machine Tool Solutions prior to retirement. He was an automobile enthusiast, especially Corvette's.



Survivors include his wife of fifty-two years, Carolyn Smith; a sister, Linda Simmons; a special niece, Laurie Koehler; two special great-nieces, Tiffany Colucci (husband, Frank) and Stephanie DelMonte (husband, Dan); several other nieces, nephews and also survive.



Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Richard G. Smith; a sister, Faye Riddle; and his parents.



Services will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 West Isanogel Rd.



Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Animal Rescue Fund (A.R.F.), 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana 47303 or Muncie Mission, 1725 South Liberty Street, Muncie, Indiana 47305.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com. Published in The Star Press on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary