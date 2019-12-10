|
William "Bill" Campbell
Muncie -
Muncie: William "Bill" Soup Campbell, 96, went to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully Monday December 9, 2019 with family at his side. Bill was born in Louisville, Kentucky on November 20, 1923 to Bessie and John Campbell attending school at Emmanuel High School in Louisville. He enlisted the United States Navy in 1941, a day after the attack on Pearl Harbor serving until 1947 earning the World War II Victory Medal. Bill married Lois Reagan in 1946, and she survives. After moving to Muncie Bill worked for Marhoefers Meats for 27 years and General Motors for 15 years before retiring. He was a Trustee and charter member of Temple Baptist Church in Muncie later attending Full Gospel Temple. He enjoyed Square Dancing and being with his family working on genealogy. Bill was a people person with a sense of humor, liked to camp, fish, collect antiques, repair clocks and loved taking pictures.
Surviving are his loving wife of 73 years Lois, daughters; Linda Wadman, Rebecca Peters, Deborah (Veldon) Clendon, sons; Timothy (Jeri) Campbell and Mark (Missy) Campbell. Bill had numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren who loved him. The family would like to thank special caregivers, grandson and granddaughter Josh and Charleen Moore for their care they gave Bill.
Bill's parents, son, John Campbell, granddaughter, Hope Rene Wadman Johnson and eight siblings preceded him in passing.
Funeral services will be at Parson Mortuary on Friday December 13, 2019 at1:00 pm with Pastor Denny Helton officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery Eaton, Highway 3 North of Muncie. Friends may call from 11:30 until the time of the service.
