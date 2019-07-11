Resources
William Clarence Balfour Sr.


1949 - 2019
William Clarence Balfour Sr. Obituary
William Clarence Balfour, Sr.

Muncie - William Clarence Balfour, Sr., 70, departed this life on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. He was born April 17, 1949 to William and Paralee (Bonner) Balfour in Muncie, Indiana. He was raised and loved by Hattie Mae (Buley) Davidson.

William graduated from Central High School and then began a career with General Motors. He retired after 31 years of service. William spent his retirement being closely involved in the lives of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren whom he loved dearly.

William is survived by his children, Consuela Balfour, William Balfour Jr (Rikki), Lashea Balfour (Jeroney), Joshua Balfour (Bobbi) all of Muncie, IN; sisters, Ivory Lynn Kirtz (Gary) of Nevada, Mary Pointer of Muncie, Marilyn Clark of Fort Wayne, Linda Phillips of Muncie, Josephine Frazier of Oklahoma; 17 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and special family friends Toni Hammond, Maneatta Jefferson, Tracy Jefferson, Kharil Goodall, Janice Jefferson-Lewis, David LeMock, Brian Bonner, Andrick Stith Lawrence Boyd, and Charles Jefferson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Paralee Balfour; sisters, Mable Balfour, Joann Bragg; brothers, Wilbert "Stumpy" Balfour, Linnie Balfour; aunt, Ivery Trumbo; grandson, DaTrion Hendricks; granddaughter, China Shouse and very special friend, Garrett M. Montague.

No services.

Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Service.
Published in The Star Press on July 11, 2019
