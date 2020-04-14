|
|
William D. Snodgrass
August 9, 1935 ~ April 11, 2020
William D. Snodgrass, 84, LaFontaine, passed away at 9:20 pm on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. He was born in Muncie on Friday, August 9, 1935, to Lee and Martha (Cox) Snodgrass. He married his loving bride, Diana Kilgore, who survives.
William retired from General Motors, where he was a machine operator. He loved to go fishing and camping, attend air shows, and tinker in his shed.
Survivors include his sons, Richard Snodgrass of Muncie, Donald Snodgrass of Muncie, Ronald (Angie) Snodgrass of Muncie, and Kenneth Snodgrass of Muncie; daughter, Terrie (Robert) Bishir of Columbia City; sisters, Donna (Ben) Snodgrass-Slocum of MI, Dorothy King of FL, and Nancy Pender of Muncie; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Joann Coffman and Virginia Shenefield; brother, Robert Snodgrass; two daughters, Lori Rhoads and Lisa Rhoads; and son, David Snodgrass.
The family will have private services to celebrate William's life. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020