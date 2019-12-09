|
William D. "Del" Wisecarver
William D. "Del" Wisecarver, 93, passed away Dec. 3, 2019. Mr. Wisecarver was born on July 18, 1926 in Clinton, Oklahoma. Del was a Naval Aviator in the Navy during WW2. He graduated from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater Oklahoma with his Masters of Science degree August 1, 1953. He taught Industrial Arts at Little Rock High School in Little Rock, Arkansas. Mr. Wisecarver worked as an Industrial Engineer for four grocery chains before going to work at Goodwill in 1977 as President of Goodwill. He retired after almost 20 years of service working for Goodwill Industries and was entered into Goodwill's Hall of Fame February 16, 1998.
Mr. Wisecarver is survived by his children, David (Debbie) Wisecarver, Diane Evans, Doug (Donna) Wisecarver, Pam Zientar; nephew Robert (Cathy) Wisecarver Jr.; grandchildren: Melinda (Chad) McVey, Christopher (May) Evans, Ben (Tara) Wisecarver, Tony (Emma) Wisecarver, Matthew (Jen) Zientar; Great- Grandchildren, Rylei & Evan McVey, Hunter, Jacob and Jude Evans, Sophie Wisecarver & Trevor Zientar
Preceded in death: his wife of 42 years, Patricia Jean Allen Wisecarver August 4, 1990 and Sallie Ann Irving Wisecarver married over 20 years, August 19, 2015. Parents, Ben and Edythe Harville Wisecarver; brothers, Devert Buckmaster and Robert Wisecarver. Special thanks to the staff and caregivers from Pine Ridge, Hanson House and Hospice.
Visitation will be on Saturday - December 14, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 11:00 a.m. at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 37000, West Six Mile Road, Livonia, Michigan 48152, processing to committal services with military honors at Parkview Cemetery in Livonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Goodwill of Detroit 3111 Grand River Ave, Detroit, MI 48208 www.goodwilldetroit.org or the .
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019