William Denton Obituary
Raleigh, North Carolina - William Lawrence "Bill" Denton, 78, passed away on Saturday May 23, 2020 at Transitions Life Care in Raleigh, North Carolina. He born in Muncie, Indiana the son of Oscar H. and Marjorie (Rust) Denton and was preceded in death by his wife in 2016 Ruth A. Denton.

His sons survive Mr. Denton: Charles Denton and his wife, Kelly, and their son, Alex of Raleigh; and Robert Denton and his wife, Janet.

Bill had a lifelong love of photography and was a member of the Wake Forest Camera Club. He was a member and past President of the Society for the Preservation of Old Mills (SPOOM). Bill also served as member of the Board for his community.

A private family funeral service will be held at the Parson Mortuary. Burial will follow at the Elm Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the North Carolina Spinal Cord Injury Association in honor of Bill Denton (hhtps://www.ncscia.org).

A private family funeral service is taking place at the Bright Funeral in Wake Forest, North Carolina as well prior to arrival in Muncie.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 26 to May 28, 2020
