William DeWaine McGunegill, better known as "Mac" was welcomed into his heavenly home during the early morning of 9/11/2019. He was born on May 14, 1940 in Muncie to Mina and A.D. "Mac" McGunegill. From an early age Mac was interested in cars and racing He spent lots of time with his dad in the garage learning about the mechanics of engine building which later served him well.
Mac owned and operated three Napa stores in Muncie and Hartford City. His former elementary school classmate, Larae, who is now his wife, was his office manager during some of those years. Mac sold the Napa stores and started McGunegill's Engine Service that later became McGunegill Engine Performance (MEP) which is now one of the top racing engine businesses in the country as a result of his guidance and expertise. Mac had a passion for racing from the time he was young which has transferred to his family.
Mac was known for his kindness, encouraging and caring spirit, unselfishness, humility, compassion and his great love for God, family and friends. He would help anyone in need especially those who were widowed or couldn't help themselves. Many thought of Mac as a "second dad" and would go to him for advice regarding questions about racing and life in general. He never met a stranger and enjoyed opportunities to make new friends and to share his faith with anyone who would listen!
Mac was very active in his home church, Center Chapel UMC where he served at the Mission House Food and Clothing Pantry, Sanctuary Care, member of his Sunday School class and anything that needed to be done at the church. He was also a member of the Gideons.
Mac married Larae Simmons long after his first wife's untimely death. He often said that he was "lucky to have had not only one, but two loves of his life." Mac had an abundance of love to give!
He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Evelyn McGunegill.
Surviving are his wife, Larae McGunegill, his sons DeWaine McGunegill (Nancy), Brent McGunegill (Bev), his daughter, Tammy Hahn (Dave), his sister Sherian Rowles (Larry), his grandchildren: Chad McGunegill, Amber McGunegill, (Corey Flint), Morgan Slager (Taylor), Chase McGunegill, Mitchell Hahn, and honorary granddaughter, Caroline Rouse. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Additional survivors are members of Mac's second family, Larae's son Scott Simmons (Kathy), daughter, Jenny Barnes (Steve), son, John Simmons (Lisa), and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Morrison Woods Health Campus, IU Health and Fresenius Kidney Care for taking care of our beloved Mac.
Mac's celebration of life service will be held on Monday, Sept 16, 2019 at 11 am at Center Chapel, 900 W Royerton Rd with Pastor Damon Soper officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be at the church from 4-8 pm on Sunday, September 15 and from 10-11 Monday, prior to services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Center Chapel UMC 900 W Royerton Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 14, 2019