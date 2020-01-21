|
|
William "Bill" Douglas Painter
William "Bill" Douglas Painter, age 62, of Celina, Ohio peacefully passed away at his residence on January 18, 2020 at 3:00 am with his loving family by his side. He was born on June 29, 1957 in Ridgeville, Indiana to his late father, William Painter and his mother who survives, Eleanor (May) Painter-Mozingo.
On November 13, 1976, Bill married Cathy (Weems) Painter, who survives at their residence in Celina. Bill is also survived by his two loving daughters, Machelle (Michael) Godwin of Manchester, England and Nicole (Jake) Bradley of Zionsville, Indiana, his two grandchildren who he adores, Jack Godwin and Katherine Bradley and two siblings, James (Mary) Painter and Connie Elliott, both of Seattle, Washington.
Bill was a 1975 graduate of Winchester Community High School in Indiana, he went on to work for the majority of his career at Peterson Construction and retired from Garmann Miller as a construction superintendent.
Bill was a member of the local Carpenters Union #1016. He enjoyed cycling, running, and had a deep love for music and attending concerts. Most importantly, Bill loved spending time with his family, he will be deeply missed by all.
Visitation hours and celebration of Bill's life will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Cisco Funeral Home, Celina from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Services will be held privately by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contribution to be made to the West Ohio Food Bank.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020