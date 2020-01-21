Services
Cisco Funeral Home
6921 State Route 703
Celina, OH 45822
(419) 586-8465
Resources
More Obituaries for William Painter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Douglas "Bill" Painter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Douglas "Bill" Painter Obituary
William "Bill" Douglas Painter

William "Bill" Douglas Painter, age 62, of Celina, Ohio peacefully passed away at his residence on January 18, 2020 at 3:00 am with his loving family by his side. He was born on June 29, 1957 in Ridgeville, Indiana to his late father, William Painter and his mother who survives, Eleanor (May) Painter-Mozingo.

On November 13, 1976, Bill married Cathy (Weems) Painter, who survives at their residence in Celina. Bill is also survived by his two loving daughters, Machelle (Michael) Godwin of Manchester, England and Nicole (Jake) Bradley of Zionsville, Indiana, his two grandchildren who he adores, Jack Godwin and Katherine Bradley and two siblings, James (Mary) Painter and Connie Elliott, both of Seattle, Washington.

Bill was a 1975 graduate of Winchester Community High School in Indiana, he went on to work for the majority of his career at Peterson Construction and retired from Garmann Miller as a construction superintendent.

Bill was a member of the local Carpenters Union #1016. He enjoyed cycling, running, and had a deep love for music and attending concerts. Most importantly, Bill loved spending time with his family, he will be deeply missed by all.

Visitation hours and celebration of Bill's life will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Cisco Funeral Home, Celina from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Services will be held privately by the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contribution to be made to the West Ohio Food Bank.

Please leave condolences to the family at www.ciscofuneralhome.com

The family has entrusted Cisco Funeral Homes with Bill's services.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -