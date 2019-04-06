|
William E. Cole
Matthews - June 23, 1940 - April 3, 2019
William E. "Bill" Cole, 78, of Matthews, died early Wednesday morning, April 3, 2019 in IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Muncie. He was born in Marion, on June 23, 1940, the son of the late Erman and Lucille (Barnett) Cole.
Bill graduated from Jefferson Township High School in 1958. He was formerly employed with Warner-Gear, Muncie and Cole's General Construction. He enjoyed motorcycles, guns, and woodworking.
Survivors include a sister: Nancy Banter, Upland; his companion: Beth Hunt, Muncie; four nephews: Greg (Tera) Nottingham, Matthews; Brian (Kim) Nottingham, Matthews; Rex (Nancy) Banter, Upland; and Garry (Paige) Banter, Evansville; two nieces: Karen Banter, Noblesville; and Joyce (Jimmy) Davis, Matthews; great nieces and nephews: Crystal Davis; Candy (Billy) Ewart; Ashley (Tyler) Cabanaw; Shaylee Nottingham; Thomas Banter; Heather (Scott) Williams; and Brad Banter; great-great nieces and nephews: Ellyott & Grayson Cabanaw; and Nicholas Williams.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Janet Nottingham and Betty Cole; and a brother, Ronald Cole.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Jones-Smith Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, where a visitation will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 6-8 pm. Cremation will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Muddobbers Motorcycle Club, P.O. Box 236, Matthews, Indiana, 46957. Online condolences and memories may be shared at
www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 6, 2019