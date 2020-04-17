|
William E. Hale
William Eugene Hale passed away April 16th at the age of 89.
Bill is survived by his son Mark and wife Julie and his two grandchildren, Emily and Ryan. His sister Nancy Manring, his sisters in-law Barbara (Aunt Jean) Myers and Judy Conklin also survive. He is preceded in death by his wife Wanda of 63 years, parents Paul and Ella Hale, siblings Mary Alice Gustin, Paul Hale and Betty Ann Hankins.
Bill was born on June 10th, 1930 in Progress, Indiana. He graduated from Daleville High School in 1948. He played four years of basketball and baseball for the Broncos.
Bill served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. E Company 17th Infantry APO 7 earning the Parachutist Badge, Combat Infantry Badge, United Nations Service Medal and Korean Service Medal w/2 Bronze Stars.
Bill worked at Borg Warner for 41 years. He was an active member of the Daleville Lions Club and had served as president of the club.
He enjoyed time with family and friends, fishing and going to Yellow Creek Lake on the weekends. He also looked forward to his annual fishing trip to Whitefish Falls, Canada with his friends.
Bill and Wanda traveled during their retirement and had many stories to tell. Much of those stories were with their good friends affectionately known as The Tacky Tour Group. They enjoyed their work with the Lion's Sight Savors Mission while traveling to many different countries. Their favorites were Africa and Guatemala.
Bill rarely missed one of Emily's volleyball games or Ryan's baseball and basketball games. He was able to go to Emily's senior night at AU in October 2019 and throw out the first pitch of senior night at Ryan's last DHS baseball game in 2018.
Due to the CDC restrictions, private services will be held at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home in Daleville with entombment at Elm Ridge Mausoleum, Muncie.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to support the Heartland Walk to End Alzheimer's in memory of Bill Hale onliine at bit.ly/HaleAlzheimersMemorials or mail donation to , 50 E 91st St., Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
