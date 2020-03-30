|
|
William E. Moore
William E. Moore, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
William was born in Muncie, Indiana, on Tuesday, February 20, 1934, to William and Virgillia (Strouse) Moore. He married Mary Barber, and they shared sixty-eight wonderful years together.
A veteran of the United States Air Force, he worked at Delco Remy Plant 3 in Anderson, Indiana, for thirty-six years. After that, he was employed at Bill McCoy Ford for five years. He was a member of Way of the Cross Church, a NASCAR fan, loved wrestling, and loved spending time with his family.
William is survived by his wife, Mary; one daughter, Kathy St. John (husband, Steve); one son, Larry Moore (wife, Wendy); grandchildren, Angela Jenkins (husband, Barry), Steve St. John Jr., Wesley Johnson, Amy Mikel (husband, Charlie), and Jason Moore (wife, Amy); great-grandchildren, Shayla Jenkins, Lacey Jenkins, Taylor Jenkins, Bradley Jenkins, Trae'Lynn Mikel, Jordan Koontz, Zachary Koontz, Zayden Mikel; great-great grandchildren, Adalynn Modglin, Daxton Coffey, Brinley Coffey, and Kassandra Jenkins; brother, Charles Moore (wife, Jewel); sisters, Jenny Cross (husband, Dude), Linda Templin; several nieces and nephews.
William was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Bobby Moore; sisters, Marilyn Piercy, Ethel Jones, Edna Gruwell, and Shirley Smith.
A special "Thank You" to The Woodlands Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, and all of the staff for the excellent care given to William and his family.
Memorial contributions can be made to s Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at Elm Ridge Memorial Park, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Pastor Steve St. John will officiate, assisted by Larry E. Moore.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Way of the Cross Church, 2813 South High Street, Muncie, Indiana 47302.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, so please utilize the funeral home website to express condolences to the family. If you are wanting to send a sympathy card or flowers, please send them directly to The Family of William E. Moore, 1801 S. Nebo Road, Yorktown, Indiana 47396.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020