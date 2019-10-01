|
William E. "Bud" Palmer
Muncie - January 23, 1936 to September 6, 2019
World's Greatest Dad EVER…also Grandpa, Great Grandpa, brother, beloved family member, friend, and coach… passed to eternal life about 6:00 p.m. on Friday evening, September 6, 2019.
If you knew "Bud," you were blessed! He will be deeply missed by his family who loved him so much and the many friends that he knew and loved him. Bud was a gregarious and gentle man who loved everyone. If we could find one word to describe our Dad, it would be BEAUTIFUL! He had so many accomplishments, yet, he always said, his greatest blessing and accomplishment was his relationships with his family and friends.
Bud had 3 children; "Buddy" his oldest son, Ann who is called "Boo," and +David "The Nipper" [1963-2017], and an "adopted" son Kent Adsit, +Ann Goldie Palmer [nee- Bowen 1938-2003] the most precious love of his life, his beloved wife, 5 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren, siblings; Fred, Margot, Pam, Jimmy, DJ, and was predeceased in death by his father and mother; William E. and Dorothy [nee- Hayes].
Bud coached his sons in boxing, wrestling, and other sports. He coached his daughter in Morgan Show Horses, Tennessee Harness Racing, and American Pleasure Horses. He coached wrestling at Delta High School and Ball State University and many other championship amateur teams. He had a championship diving team in Mentor, Ohio. Bud was Hall of Fame Wrestling Coach in Indiana. He coached, his beloved granddaughter, Beverly Ann Tanner [nee-Brittingham] in soccer. He loved watching soccer on TV. Bud also had many World and Indiana Championships with his pigeons; Birmingham Rollers. We, his family, are sure Bud has already finagled some sort of "coaching gig" in heaven!
Memorial Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the L.A. Pittenger Student Center, Ball State University, 2nd Floor, Cardinal Hall, 2000 W. University Avenue, Muncie, IN 47306.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 1, 2019