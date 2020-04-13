|
William Edward Baker
Muncie - William (Bill) Baker, 74, went to be with his lord and savior on Friday, March 27, 2020. Mr. Baker was born in Cleveland, OH. He lived in Florida in his early years, spending time serving God in the ministry. Eventually he returned to Muncie where he worked in manufacturing until his retirement in 2007.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Loretta Vance, who was very dear to his heart, as well as his father, Jerry (Shirley) Baker, and his mother, Audrey Baker.
Mr. Baker requested that no services be held in his honor.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020