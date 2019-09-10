|
William Edward Bird
Muncie - William Edward Bird, born March 29, 1951 in Muncie Indiana, the firstborn of Edward James and Wanda Pauline Bird, died September 1st. He graduated from Southside High School, shortly after moving to Brown County Indiana where he married Cherry Hartshorne, with whom he fathered two sons. The family moved back to Muncie, where the boys were raised. While his life took many twists and turns, in the end he was a faithful witness to Jehovah. Surviving family members include: sons, Trevor (Melissa) Bird, Tyler (Erica) Bird; brothers, Robert (Angela) Bird, John (Lori) Bird; sister Elizabeth (Gerry) Mills; 5 nephews; 4 granddaughters; 1 grandson; many aunts, uncles and cousins; former spouse Cherry Bird. Memorial service to be held September 21, 2:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 4405 N. Walnut St. Muncie. Roger Marvin officiating.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 10, 2019