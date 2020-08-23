1/1
William Eugene Sears
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Eugene Sears

Sulphur Springs - William Eugene Sears, 50, resident of Sulphur Springs, passed away August 20, 2020 at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis.

He was born in Anderson, June 18th, 1970 the son of Harley and Mary Sears.

He was a 1988 graduate of Shenandoah High School and was self-employed. He spent much time volunteering as a chaplain for the Madison County Sheriffs Department. He enjoyed time volunteering and working at the Christian Center in Anderson. He was passionate about serving with the Salvation Army Food Pantry. He had accomplished the high honor of Eagle Scout.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father Harley and Mary Sears, maternal granparents Helen and Floyd Poor, and paternal grandparents Elisie and Harley Sears.

He is survived by his sisters, Susie DeLong of Anderson, Pam Hoefner of Anderson, brother Jim Sears, Nancy Joslin (Husband Greg) of Lapel. He is survived by several Nieces and Nephews and many Great Nieces and Great Nephews. Online Guestbook is available at; wwwballardandsons.com

Memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army Food Pantry in Anderson.

Family will be having private services.

Online Guesttbook is available at, www.ballardandsons.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved