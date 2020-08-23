William Eugene Sears
Sulphur Springs - William Eugene Sears, 50, resident of Sulphur Springs, passed away August 20, 2020 at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis.
He was born in Anderson, June 18th, 1970 the son of Harley and Mary Sears.
He was a 1988 graduate of Shenandoah High School and was self-employed. He spent much time volunteering as a chaplain for the Madison County Sheriffs Department. He enjoyed time volunteering and working at the Christian Center in Anderson. He was passionate about serving with the Salvation Army Food Pantry. He had accomplished the high honor of Eagle Scout.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father Harley and Mary Sears, maternal granparents Helen and Floyd Poor, and paternal grandparents Elisie and Harley Sears.
He is survived by his sisters, Susie DeLong of Anderson, Pam Hoefner of Anderson, brother Jim Sears, Nancy Joslin (Husband Greg) of Lapel. He is survived by several Nieces and Nephews and many Great Nieces and Great Nephews.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army Food Pantry in Anderson.
Family will be having private services.
Online Guesttbook is available at, www.ballardandsons.com