William F. Farber
FARMLAND - William F. Farber, 58, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born May 12, 1960, in Winchester, the son of Jackie and Emma (Powers) Farber. Bill graduated from Winchester High School in 1978. He enlisted in the United States Air Force after high school and served for three years.
Mr. Farber began his career as a Materials Handler for Mid-States Steel in Winchester. He later worked at Duffy Tool & Die, and retired as a Welder from Indiana Bridge several years ago.
Bill enjoyed camping and fishing, and especially loved listening to music. He participated in Civil War Re-enactments in Winchester many years ago.
He is survived by a son, Michael William Farber; his parents, Jackie and Emma Farber; a sister, Gina Farber; and his father-in-law, Earl Hale.
Mr. Farber was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Hurbert and Virginia Powers, and his paternal grandparents, Clarence and Molly Farber, and Bill's ex-wife and mother of Bill's son Michael, Crystal (Hale) Farber.
A Memorial Service will be held 12:00 pm on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Sparrow Creek Friends Church, 4030 W. County Road 50 South in Winchester.
Friends may call at Sparrow Creek Friends Church, 4030 W. County Road 50 South in Winchester from 11:00 am until service time at Noon on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 208 S. LaSalle St., Ste. 1500, Chicago, IL 60604.
Published in The Star Press on May 5, 2019