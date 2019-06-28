|
William F. "Bill" Van Arsdel
Yorktown - William F. "Bill" Van Arsdel, 79, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Yorktown Manor in Yorktown, Indiana.
He was born on Thursday, May 30, 1940, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the son of Everett Raymond and Jean Emily (Stingle) Van Arsdel. Bill worked for Noble Industries until his retirement. He was an avid Indianapolis Colts and Indianapolis Pacers fan, and loved Elvis. Bill enjoyed bowling, fishing, and spending time with his niece and nephews and their families.
Survivors include his sister, Rae Jean (husband, Ken) Prybylla, Yorktown, Indiana; one niece, Theresa (husband, Tony) Alexander; two nephews, Steven Raymond (wife, Heather) Prybylla, and William Kenneth (wife Cindy) Prybylla; five great-nephews; and three great-nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304, at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019. Burial will take place in Washington Park East Cemetery in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Family and friends may call from 5:30 p.m. until the time of services on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Published in The Star Press on June 28, 2019