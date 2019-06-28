Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
7:30 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
William F. "Bill" VanArsdel


1940 - 2019
William F. "Bill" VanArsdel Obituary
William F. "Bill" Van Arsdel

Yorktown - William F. "Bill" Van Arsdel, 79, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Yorktown Manor in Yorktown, Indiana.

He was born on Thursday, May 30, 1940, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the son of Everett Raymond and Jean Emily (Stingle) Van Arsdel. Bill worked for Noble Industries until his retirement. He was an avid Indianapolis Colts and Indianapolis Pacers fan, and loved Elvis. Bill enjoyed bowling, fishing, and spending time with his niece and nephews and their families.

Survivors include his sister, Rae Jean (husband, Ken) Prybylla, Yorktown, Indiana; one niece, Theresa (husband, Tony) Alexander; two nephews, Steven Raymond (wife, Heather) Prybylla, and William Kenneth (wife Cindy) Prybylla; five great-nephews; and three great-nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304, at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019. Burial will take place in Washington Park East Cemetery in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Family and friends may call from 5:30 p.m. until the time of services on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 28, 2019
