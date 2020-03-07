|
William "Boyd" Franklin
Muncie - William "Boyd" Franklin, 87, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, March 6, 2020 at his residence.
He was born February 24, 1933 in Twinton, Tennessee, the son of Albert Franklin and Roxie Ann (Sells) Stettler.
Boyd graduated from Muncie Central High School. On September 18, 1982 he married Shari B. Younts at First Presbyterian Church in Muncie.
Mr. Franklin was owner and founder of Attlin Construction, Inc. He started the company in 1966 and was actively involved until his last birthday. Boyd was member of Chief Industries Advisory Council and a 50 year member of the Masons, Elks, Moose, and Shriners clubs. He was also a previous member of A.O.P.A.- Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. One of Boyd's proudest professional achievements was when Metallic Building Company named him their Top Builder in the country for 1995.
Boyd loved being on the water, boating, fishing, scuba diving, flying airplanes, and loved all animals. What he loved most was spending time with his family and grandchildren. He loved traveling the world with his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Shari B. (Younts) Franklin; children, Debra K. Cox of Losantville, William B. Franklin Jr. (Nancy) of Venice, FL, Jill E. Hicks (John) of Muncie, Tony J. Franklin (Holly) of Yorktown, Randall "Todd" Franklin (Sharon) of Mooreland, Tanya R. Bennett (Wes) of Noblesville, and John L. Redwine (Glenna) of Muncie; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Charles H. Franklin of Sebastian, FL and James B. Franklin (Mary Jane) of Muncie; several nephews and nieces, including a very special niece and caregiver, Sandy Franklin; and two dogs, Fizz and Remi.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Phyllis C. Norris and brother, Philip J. Franklin.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. A private burial will take place at a later date.
Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the mortuary.
Memorial contributions may be made to A.R.F.- Animal Rescue Fund, 1209 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.
