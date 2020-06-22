William Granville "Bill" Keihn Jr
Muncie - William Granville "Bill" Keihn Jr, 88, passed away Sunday morning, June 21, 2020 at his home.
He was born October 14, 1931 in Muncie, the son of William G. Keihn Sr. and Mary Francis (Young) Keihn. Bill grew up in Muncie. After high school, Bill served in both the Marines and the Navy.
He was employed by Delco Battery where he retired after 40 years and 4 months. Bill was happily married to Marilyn (Bashore) Keihn and together had David Keihn, William F Keihn, and an infant son, Mark Keihn. Prior to the passing of Marilyn, they enjoyed many good years raising their sons and living life to the fullest.
In 1997, Bill met his present wife of 23 years, Emma Keihn. Bill enjoyed fishing at Indian Trail Lake and was an avid NASCAR race fan and attended many races throughout his life and rarely missed a broadcast race. Bill and Emma spent many winters in Florida where they developed many friendships through the years. Bill had a contagious laugh, a robust personality and a heart of gold. He never met a stranger and always had a smile for everyone he met. He was undeniably the best "Papaw" and to him his grandchildren and great grandchildren is where he found his greatest joy. He loved spending time with his family more than anything.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Emma Louise (Baker) Keihn; sons, David (Carol) Keihn, William F. (Maura) Keihn, step-son Kirk (Krista) Sipe, step-daughter Connie (Dale) Lovell; grandchildren, Monica, Karlee, Brady, Grant, Kenyah, Shaun, William, Leslie, Bergan, Canaan, Daxton, and Chanz'ee. He has several great-grandchildren that were his pride and joy; two brothers, Jack Keihn and Albert Keihn; sister, Naomi Meer; and special friends, Ron and Susie Penix and Dick McKillip.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife and mother of his children, Marilyn (Bashore) Keihn, infant son, Mark Keihn; two brothers, Boyce Keihn and Donald "Buck" Keihn; and two sisters, Donna Bradshaw and Betty Winningham.
Bill's last wish was to be cremated. There will be a celebration of Bill's life with love, laughter and memory sharing at a later date.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to Second Harvest Food Bank, 6601 Indiana 3, Muncie, IN, 47303.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.