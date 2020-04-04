Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for William Grubbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Sandy" Grubbs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Sandy" Grubbs Obituary
William "Sandy" Grubbs

New Castle -

William Sandford "Sandy" Grubbs, 69, unexpectedly went to be with the Lord peacefully Friday morning April 3, 2020 at his residence in New Castle Indiana. Sandy was born on Monday February 12, 1951 in Muncie the son of James W. and M. Evelyn Grubbs. He attended Desoto and Harrison Schools. He was a cub scout and competed in track and field competitions. He enjoyed watching his television programs. Sandy worked for Hillcroft center in Muncie and DSI in New Castle.

He attended Muncie Southside Church of the Nazarene most of his life, where he was a greeter. He loved to welcome everyone warmly as he passed out the bulletins. Most recently, he had been attending Glad Tidings with his sister. Sandy will be remembered for his "always happy" nature and kindness shown to others.

Survivors include his sister, Karla Hanger, Muncie; nephews, Jimmie Ray (Felicia) Hamm Jr., Gaston, Scott Hanger, Fishers; niece, Alicia (Jacob) Mummert great nephews Seth Hamm, Caleb Hamm and Jack Mummert. His group home family: Sheila, Angela, Sally, Missy, Mike, Jake, Jennifer and Sharon in New Castle will miss Sandy also.

Sandy's parents and sister, Jamalyn Faye Maxwell; nephew Timothy Ray Hamm and group home family Kenny and Tia preceded him in passing.

Sandy knew no stranger and asked everyone he met the same question. Therefore, it is only fitting that that question be asked of everyone who reads this… Do you go to church?

Due to the current restrictions of gatherings, there will be a private family service with a burial at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -