William "Sandy" Grubbs
New Castle -
William Sandford "Sandy" Grubbs, 69, unexpectedly went to be with the Lord peacefully Friday morning April 3, 2020 at his residence in New Castle Indiana. Sandy was born on Monday February 12, 1951 in Muncie the son of James W. and M. Evelyn Grubbs. He attended Desoto and Harrison Schools. He was a cub scout and competed in track and field competitions. He enjoyed watching his television programs. Sandy worked for Hillcroft center in Muncie and DSI in New Castle.
He attended Muncie Southside Church of the Nazarene most of his life, where he was a greeter. He loved to welcome everyone warmly as he passed out the bulletins. Most recently, he had been attending Glad Tidings with his sister. Sandy will be remembered for his "always happy" nature and kindness shown to others.
Survivors include his sister, Karla Hanger, Muncie; nephews, Jimmie Ray (Felicia) Hamm Jr., Gaston, Scott Hanger, Fishers; niece, Alicia (Jacob) Mummert great nephews Seth Hamm, Caleb Hamm and Jack Mummert. His group home family: Sheila, Angela, Sally, Missy, Mike, Jake, Jennifer and Sharon in New Castle will miss Sandy also.
Sandy's parents and sister, Jamalyn Faye Maxwell; nephew Timothy Ray Hamm and group home family Kenny and Tia preceded him in passing.
Sandy knew no stranger and asked everyone he met the same question. Therefore, it is only fitting that that question be asked of everyone who reads this… Do you go to church?
Due to the current restrictions of gatherings, there will be a private family service with a burial at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020