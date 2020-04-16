|
|
William H. Modglin
Muncie - William H. Modglin, 80, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital after a short illness.
He was born July 30,1939 to Henry and Estella Modglin now deceased. He served in the United State Navy.
Bill leaves to cherish his memory two sisters, Charlotte Logan of Muncie Indiana and Sylvia Tucker of Mansfield Ohio; two brothers, Donald Modglin of Lake Whales Florida and Jim Modglin of Muncie Indiana; two sons, William H Modglin Jr. of Piqua Ohio and Jim Modglin of Muncie Indiana; as well as one grandson, Cole Modglin of Piqua Ohio; many nieces and nephews.
Bill was in law enforcement most of his life and made many friends through his career.
He is preceded in death by one son, Michael; two wives, Gayle Modglin and Elaine Modglin; and seven siblings, Albert Modglin, Phyllis Modglin, Virginia Parker, Charles Modglin, Thomas Modglin, Richard Modglin and Robert Modglin.
Services will be held privately on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Thompson Cemetery, Gaston. The public may view Bill's service at www.facebook.com/MeeksMortuary.
To send a hug, message, or condolence to Bill's family please call, email or visit:
www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020