Services
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Howard Smith


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Howard Smith Obituary
William Howard Smith

Yorktown - William Howard Smith, 86, of Yorktown, passed away February 18, 2019. He was born on April 21, 1932, in Russellville, Alabama, the last of 10 children to the late Sylvester and Hattie (King) Smith. William proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. After the Army, he went to work for the Delco Battery Plant, with 32 years of dedicated service. William was a member of the Masonic Blue Lodge, and enjoyed fishing, and watching the Cubs and Pacers play.

William is survived by his loving wife of nearly 49 years, Martha Jo Smith; daughter, Brenda (Jeff) Davis; sons: Doug Manor, Greg (Penny) Manor, and Randy Manor; 7 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Harrell Smith; 9 siblings; niece, Angie Dick, and great-niece, Breanna Dick.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie. Graveside services will follow and will be held in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences: www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
Download Now