|
|
William Howard Smith
Yorktown - William Howard Smith, 86, of Yorktown, passed away February 18, 2019. He was born on April 21, 1932, in Russellville, Alabama, the last of 10 children to the late Sylvester and Hattie (King) Smith. William proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. After the Army, he went to work for the Delco Battery Plant, with 32 years of dedicated service. William was a member of the Masonic Blue Lodge, and enjoyed fishing, and watching the Cubs and Pacers play.
William is survived by his loving wife of nearly 49 years, Martha Jo Smith; daughter, Brenda (Jeff) Davis; sons: Doug Manor, Greg (Penny) Manor, and Randy Manor; 7 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Harrell Smith; 9 siblings; niece, Angie Dick, and great-niece, Breanna Dick.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie. Graveside services will follow and will be held in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences: www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 23, 2019