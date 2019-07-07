|
|
William Huffman
Muncie - William Harold Huffman (Bill) passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning July 3, 2019 at Westminster Village.
He was born on July 7, 1927 and lived on the County line road in Niles Township just outside of Eaton his entire life until moving to Westminster Village four years ago.
Bill graduated from Eaton High School in 1946. He served as class president each of the four years he was there. He also played basketball and baseball earning varsity letters all four years.
He married Jane Norrick, his seventh grade sweetheart, in 1947 at the Eaton United Methodist Church. They were married for 70 years until Jane's death in 2017.
Bill attended Ball State University. He worked at Borg Warner for thirty nine years in plant security, farmed and was one of the few sheep shearers in the state of Indiana. After his retirement he worked for Purdue University as a state seed inspector. He enjoyed woodworking and he organized monthly breakfasts for classmates and retired coworkers. It was a known fact that Bill could be found eating a Concannon's pastry every morning. He also owned and operated Huffman Orchard for thirty years where he and Jane shared their labor of love. Bill was a wonderful neighbor and friend to everyone in his community.
He was a life-long member of Union Chapel UMC. His maternal great-grandfather was one of the founders of the small country church. He also spent several years as a member of the Eaton UMC. There he served as a leader in the United Methodist Men's group, sang in the church choir, and played on the Church bowling league. The children at church always knew there would be candy in Bill's pockets.
Bill and Jane loved to travel throughout the United States. Bill especially loved the western states and the national parks. Their most memorable trip was their six week trek to Alaska where they made lifelong friends along the way.
Bill is survived by three daughters, Alice Van Dyke (Art), Molly Huffman and Nancy Ellis (Mike deceased); three grandchildren, Andy Ellis, Tyler Ellis (Kim), Hannah Ricks (Allen); three great-grandchildren, Will Ellis, Maggie Ellis and Madelyn Ricks; a sister-in-law, Sue Norrick as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane, his parents, his brother John, sister Mary and son-in-law, Mike Ellis.
At Bill's request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. The immediate family will have a private gathering later in the month.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation 200 SE, Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131 or The Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) 1209 W Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.
Bill's family extends gratitude to the care staff at Westminster Village of Muncie.
Pitman-Richman Funeral Home of Eaton is entrusted with arrangements. Visit Pitman-Richman.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Star Press on July 7, 2019