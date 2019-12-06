|
|
William J. Gibson
Muncie - William J. Gibson, 67, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at I.U. Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
He was born on May 22, 1952 in Corpus Christi, Texas, the son of William J. and Mildred M. (Cook) Gibson.
William graduated from Muncie Central High School. He married the love of his life, Jackie S. Jones on September 16, 1972. William was a machinist at Reber Machine for thirty-seven years until retiring.
William was the king of corny jokes. He loved his family, fishing, and Star Wars. William attended and sang in the choir at East 16th Street Church of God.
Survivors include his wife of forty-seven years, Jackie S. Gibson; daughter, Amy M. Gibson of Muncie; son, Steven Scott Gibson, fiancé, Shannon Ruffle and family, of Muncie; granddaughter, Madalyn L. Gibson; sister, Suzan Herbst (husband, André) of Ohio; one aunt; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at East 16th Street Church of God, 2605 E. 16th St., Muncie, IN 47302.
Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the church. The family asks family and friends to please dress casual.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to East 16th Street Church of God Parking Lot Fund, 2605 E. 16th St., Muncie, IN 47302.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019