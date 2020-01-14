Services
Muncie - William Joe Stanley, 71, of Muncie, passed away on January 13, 2020. He was born on November 17, 1948 in Hartford City. He is a 1967 graduate of Blackford High School. He married Judith Ann Yadon on May 2, 1970. He worked for Ball Corporation as a mold maker. He retired from Saint-Gobain in Dunkirk.

Bill obtained his pilots' license, alongside his wife. He not only flew, but built ultralight planes. He loved to display his 1950 Ford and 1967 Ford Mustang at local car shows. Bill was very crafty and could fix anything. He loved to travel. He accepted the Lord in 1970. He also loved babies and animals and his family would call him the 'baby and animal whisperer.' He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend that will be missed by many; including his loving wife of 50 years, Judith Stanley; daughter, Julie (Todd) Castor; son, Douglas Shane Stanley; grandchildren: Kylie (Brandon) Estep, Lauren (Allie) Craycraft, Hayden Castor, and Blake William Castor; and great-grandchildren: Zion Craycraft and Aurora Craycraft. Bill's family will be comforted in knowing that they will see him again in Heaven.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Ruthie and father, Bill, along with a brother, Douglas Shane Stanley.

Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the memorial service immediately following at 4:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers, donors may make contributions to a kidney foundation and/or children's foundation of your choice.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
