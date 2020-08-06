William "Scott" Johnson
Kalkaska - William "Scott" Johnson, 62, of Kalkaska, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Scott was born in Anderson, Indiana on August 5, 1957 to James William "Bill" and Joyce Elaine (Price) Johnson. On May 26, 1984, he married the love of his life, Susan Eileen (Yonkers) Johnson, and they lovingly raised two beautiful and talented daughters, Erin Michelle and Christina Marie Johnson. Scott graduated from Delta High School in Royerton, Indiana, was an honors graduate from Western Michigan University in Accounting, and retired from Mattawan Consolidated School District in 2015. Scott and his sisters were raised camping and enjoying the outdoors and Scott developed a lifelong passion for boating and water sports. He also loved to play golf, and he and Sue enjoyed many adventures together, were constant companions and frequently traveled to many golfing resorts throughout the years. They were also able to realize a dream when purchasing a lake home in Kalkaska, Michigan. But his most treasured moments were spent with his wife Sue, their children Erin and Chrissy and family. He was known for his kind heart, his quiet gentle ways, and his compassionate spirit. He felt most fulfilled when he was able to help friends and family. He brought so much joy to his family and he will be greatly missed. Scott will be lovingly remembered by his wife, daughters, mother, sisters Sandra Elaine (Johnson) Dawson, Sharon Kay Johnson and Stephanie Lynn Johnson (Kimberly Webb), sisters-in-law Mary Jo (Yonkers) Cooper, Jane Marie (Yonkers) Johnson (Grant Johnson), Kathryn Yonkers, and many adored nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Scott was preceded in death by his father, brother Stephen Allen Johnson, father-in-law Emerson Yonkers Jr., mother-in-law Mary Jane (Stewart) Yonkers, and best friend Paul Mielke. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date due to the Covid crisis. Announcements will be made at that time. Because of Scott's love of the water and the abundant beauty of Michigan, memorial contributions can be made to the Michigan Lakes and Streams Association, PO Box 19615, Kalamazoo, MI 49019 (https://mymlsa.org/
). Arrangements have been entrusted to Kalkaska Funeral Home and Cremation Services.