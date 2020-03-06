Services
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin
1993 Cumberland Street
Dublin, IN 47335
(765) 478-5161
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin
1993 Cumberland Street
Dublin, IN 47335
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin
1993 Cumberland Street
Dublin, IN 47335
William Joseph "Bill" Ingalls


1940 - 2020
William Joseph "Bill" Ingalls Obituary
William Joseph "Bill" Ingalls

Pershing - William Joseph "Bill" Ingalls, 79, passed away at Greenfield Healthcare Center in Greenfield, Indiana on Thursday morning March 5, 2020. A son of the late William Arthur and Martha (Mullen) Ingalls, Bill was born in Richmond, Indiana on June 22, 1940. He lived most of his life in the Pershing community and graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1958. Following graduation, Bill enlisted in the United States Army and was honorably discharged upon his retirement on May 31, 1979 after 21 years of service. Bill then worked as a truck driver for CRST, dispatching from the Richmond terminal, retiring in 1997 after 15 years of employment. Bill also enjoyed selling produce, cooking and bowling. He was a Purdue Boilermaker and Indianapolis Indian fan. Bill was a Life Member of American Legion Post 65 and Veterans of Foreign Wars in Richmond.

Survivors include a daughter, Stella Melissa Ingalls of Washington State; several grandchildren; 8 siblings, Nancy (Franklin) Sherwood, Kathy (Thomas) Johnson-Hylton, Gary (Sharon) Ingalls, Michael (Debbie) Ingalls, Delbert "Marvin" (Debbie) Ingalls, Dwight Ingalls, David (Cary Cox) Ingalls and Jerry (Terri) Ingalls; several nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by 3 siblings, infant brother, Ralph Ingalls, Betty Feaselman and Joan McCord.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. Pastors Darrell Bertram and Craig Dusek will officiate. Burial with Military Honors conducted by contingents of the United States Army Honor Guard assisted by Lawrence H. Bertsch American Legion Post 169 will follow at Zion's Lutheran Cemetery in Pershing. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 5-8 p.m. on Monday March 9th.

Online condolences can be made at

www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
