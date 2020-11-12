1/1
William L. "Bill" Blair
William L. "Bill" Blair

Eaton - William L. "Bill" Blair, 79, died on November 8, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital after complications from Covid-19.

Bill was born on December 14, 1940 in Muncie, Indiana to William and Alberta (Clark) Blair. He attended Eaton Schools and served his country in the US Navy. On June 19, 1963, he married Marilyn Hoover and together they raised their two children.

Bill was most known for his work as a concrete finisher, working with his father at Triangle Concrete. Later he worked in pest control and finally at MITS bus service in Muncie.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marilyn Blair; his son, William Lee Blair; daughter, Lisa Bell (Cliff); brother, David Blair (Susan); two sisters, Gloria Campbell (Dale) and Judith Alspaugh (John); grandchildren: Mandy, Stephanie, Melody, Joey, Christy and Adam; as well as, several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Patricia Blair.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12 Noon, Monday, November 16, 2020 at Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, 200 S. Hartford St., Eaton.

Graveside services by the Delaware County Veterans Honor Guard will follow visitation at 12:30 p.m. at Gardens of Memory.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 537, Eaton, IN 47338.

Visit PitmanRichman.com to sign the guestbook or leave condolences for the family.




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pitman-Richman Funeral Home
200 S Hartford St
Eaton, IN 47338
(765) 396-3243
