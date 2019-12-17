|
|
William L. (Bill) Byrd
Petersburg - William L. (Bill) Byrd passed away December 14, 2019 at home.
Born June 18, 1936 to Earl and Nellie (Austin) Byrd near Daleville, Indiana. He grew up and lived in Delaware, Jay and Randolph Counties until 1986. He graduated from Madison Township School in Jay County in 1955 and served in the National Guard. He was a retired farmer, farm equipment salesperson and school bus driver.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Wade (Brewster), three sons, James Byrd, Winchester, IN David Byrd (Deb), Elwood, IN and Ron Byrd, (Abby) Brookston, IN, two daughters Diana Dull (Scott), Winchester, IN and Karen Byrd Hardin (William), Louisville, Ky., Stepchildren- Tara Summers, Stan Brewster, Michelle Watjen, 10 Grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 7 step- grandchildren and 5 step- great grandchildren. Two Sisters Mildred (Richard) Northcutt Greentown IN and Alice Miller Portland, IN and two Brothers Junior (Chris) Byrd Winchester IN and John Byrd Mansfield Ohio and several Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, and one brother Richard (Dick) Byrd.
Visitation will be on Thursday 12-19-19 from 12 to 2pm at Harris Funeral Home, Petersburg, IN with service at 2pm. Burial at Sunset Cemetery.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019