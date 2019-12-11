|
|
William L Carter
Springfield, VA - William L. Carter Sr. 86, of Springfield, Virginia went to be with the Lord on December 10, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.
He was born October 19, 1933, in New Castle, Indiana, the son of late Lawrence Paul and Edna Carter. He was the 2nd oldest of 7 siblings. He is survived by Bonnie (Craig) Carter, his wife of 66 years, and six children Cindy Carter, Larry Carter (Karen), Mark Carter (Robin), Greg Carter (Beth), Lori Niehoff (John), Brent Carter (Jill), brothers Donald Carter (Jane), George Carter (Zeta), sisters Blanche Thompson (Edward), Margaret Hall (Jack), Kathy McQueen (Greg), sister-in-law Edna Wheeler.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brother Joseph Carter and granddaughter Amber Niehoff.
He was loved and adored by 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He had a successful career in the Dairy business spanning 50 years across several states: Ohio, Indiana, Virginia, Maryland, and Alabama.
Services will be held at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Home in New Castle, Indiana on December 16, 2019 (visitation 11:00 am and service 1:00 pm). Burial will follow at South Mound Cemetery, West Lawn Addition.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the JDRF Diabetes Foundation or Capital Caring. You may express condolences and memories of Bill at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019