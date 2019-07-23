Services
Baird-Freeman Funeral Home
221 N Meridian St
Portland, IN 47371
(260) 726-7171
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Portland - William L. Fairchild age 87, of Portland passed away Saturday morning July 20, 2019 in Persimmon Ridge Healthcare. He was born in Bryant February 22, 1932 the son of Albert and Anna (Zeigler) Fairchild. He was married June 7, 1953 to Lucille Bleile and she passed away on April 19, 2018. He was a Greene Twp. farmer and worked at Horizon and retired from Jay Products. He was a private pilot in Waukegon, Illinois where he gave lessons . He was a 1950 graduate of Warren Twp. High School in Gurnee, Illinois and Lewis University. He was a member of the Grange, attended Zion Lutheran Church and enjoyed refinishing furniture.

He is survived by two daughters Donna Bailey (companion Mike Butcher) of Portland and Faye Bailey (husband Bob) of Portland. Four grandchildren Greg Geesaman, Scott Geesaman, Jody Huey and Jamie Fairchild. and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son Robert Fairchild, daughter Rita Fairchild and sister Delores Howell.

Funeral services will be Thursday July 25, 2019 at 6:00 PM in the Baird-Freeman Funeral Home with Pastor Aaron Huey presiding. Burial will follow in the IOOF Cemetery in Pennville. Visitation will be Thursday from 3:00 - 6:00 PM. Memorials can be made to the choice of the donor.

Published in The Star Press on July 23, 2019
