William L. Willen
Farmland - William L. Willen, 79, of Farmland, IN passed-away early Thursday morning, August 20. 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital of Muncie, IN. He was born June 2, 1941 in Covington, Kentucky the son of John Russell and Jenny (Wilson) Willen.
Bill retired in 1986 after more than 30 years with Pyromet, Ind.
He leaves to cherish his memory his first wife, Donna Willen; five children, Joyce Rodgers (husband, Dan) of Farmland, IN, Marcy Yuknavage (husband, Brian) of Farmland, IN, Jeannie Willen of Farmland, IN, William Willen, Jr. (wife, Jenna) of North Carolina and Jeffery Willen (wife, Dawn) of Farmland, IN; step children, Brenda Layne (husband, Randy) of Muncie, IN, Paul Helm of Brookville, IN, Debi Bear (husband, Ron) of Parker City, IN and Bonita Arnett of Windsor, IN; 20 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and three siblings. He was preceded in death by his second wife, Leatha; a grandson, a great granddaughter; and eight siblings.
Due to the concerns surrounding Covid-19, the family has elected to have private services. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery of Maxville, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Wilson Shook Funeral & Cremation Center, Thornburg Chapel of Parker City, IN. Facial mask and social distancing will be required. Memorial contributions may be made to the Farmland Volunteer Fire Department. Envelopes will be provided. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com
.