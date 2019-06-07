Services
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gholar & Gholar
William (Bubbie) Lawrence Waughfield Jr.

- - November 7th, 1949 - May 26th, 2019

William (Bubbie) Lawrence Waughfield Jr. heard the voice of our Heavenly father Sunday May 26th, 2019 and went home to be with the Lord after an extended illness.

Bubbie was born Nov 7th 1949 to Harriett J. Hall (Nettles) and William Lawrence Waughfield Sr.

He loved the outdoors and going fishing. He served in the United States Army from June 1968-November 1971.

Bubbie is survived by his sons; William Lawrence Waughfield III, Muncie, Tymaine Waughfield (Kirsten), Anderson and Richard McClendon of California. One daughter Miranda Waughfield of Wisconsin.

Sisters; Carita Hall, Indianapolis, Billie Jean Lee (John) Muncie, Renell Hall-Casey, Indianapolis, Thomasine Newton (Doyle), Indianapolis, Patricia Hall, Richmond, Connie Hall, Indianapolis and Tameira Hall, Texas.

Brothers; Kyle Lamont Hall (Tameira), Indianapolis, and Orlando Hall (Satina), Indianapolis.

Several grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Bubbie was preceded in death by his father William Lawrence Waughfield Sr. and step father Thomas W. Hall Sr.

Brothers; Thomas W. Hall Jr., Larry Hall and Lawrence Lewis.

Viewing will be at Gholar & Gholar from 11-12 on Friday, June 7.
Published in The Star Press on June 7, 2019
