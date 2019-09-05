|
|
William Lindsey
Muncie - William Lindsey, of Muncie, Indiana on August 30, 2019 in the presence of his loving family transitioned from earth into his new Heavenly home. William was born in Wabbaseka, Arkansas on August 1, 1936 to Pete and Jossie (Dorrough) Lindsey.
At a young age William along with his parents and siblings left Pine Bluff, Arkansas and came to Muncie, Indiana. William was affiliated with different Church in the Muncie community, but his Church home was the Spiritual of Israel of Detroit, Michigan. He attended Muncie community schools and after school he joined the United States Army. William was a jack of all trades, but specialized in carpentry among other things. His hobbies were fishing, community outreach and spending time with his family and friends.
He leaves to cherish his memory two step daughters Benda Wilson (Muncie) and Whitney Paicely (Indianapolis); brother Earl (Debbie) Lindsey (Atlanta); sisters Elizabeth Parkman and Geneva Evans (Muncie); special nieces Mattie Wyatt (Indianapolis), Marie Kirkland, Addie Lindsey and Luberta Kirkland (Muncie), along with a host of grandchildren, niece, nephews and cousins.
William was preceded in death by his wife Juanita Lindsey; parents Pete and Jossie Lindsey and sisters Virginia Sue Hall and Jossie Lee Lindsey.
The family of William Lindsey would like to thank Heart to Heart Hospice for all of their acts of kindness.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday September 7, 2019 at 12 noon at True Vine Holiness Tabernacle, where calling will be held one hour prior to the service from 11am-12pm. Burial will be held Monday September 9, 2019 at 10am at Beech Grove Cemetery. Services entrusted to Community Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 5, 2019