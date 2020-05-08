|
William Long
Winchester - William E. "Bill" Long, 78, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Reid Hospital in Richmond. He was born on September 19, 1941, in Winchester, to William T. and Lila Grace (McElroy) Long.
Bill was a graduate of Lee Driver High School. He retired as a mould maker from Overmyer mould and also owned and operated B&E Bike Shop in Winchester. Bill was a 50 year member of the Moose Lodge, where he served as secretary of the Kendallville Moose and Past Governor of the Winchester Moose. He enjoyed fishing, buying bikes, and spending time in Florida.
Bill is survived by his wife, Wanda Long of Winchester; two sons, Chris (Janice) Long of Westfield, IN and Curt (Andrea) Long of Ridgeville; a daughter, Lori (Eric) Cross of Winchester; grandchildren, Jenna (Matt) Long,
Amanda (Trey) Spurgeon, Levi (Lindsey) Cross, and Brandi (fiancé Brennen Brees) Cross; 6 great grandchildren; siblings, Evelyn (special friend Otis Hibbard) Philebaum of Winchester, Danny (Barb) Long of Union City, OH, and Diane (Richard) Manson of Winchester; and several nieces and nephews.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Lloyd Long and Robert Bowers.
A public graveside service for Bill will be at 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester, with Pastor Randol Easton officiating. Memorials in Bill's name may be made to Mooseheart, 155 S International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements.
